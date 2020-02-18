Trent Gillham places third in state wrestling tourney

Congratulations to Trent Gillham for placing third recently in the AHSAA State Wrestling Championship Tournament 2020.
Congratulations to Mrs. Ronderos, who is Springville Middle School's Teacher of the Year.
Springville First United Methodist Church Spring Bazaar is 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, March 7. Join in for a day of shopping for Spring and Easter goods. Come and visit with the Easter Bunny, too. This is a fundraiser for the preschool ministry, Kids on MAIN.
Springville Middle School Talent Show try-outs will be held the week of March 9. See Mrs. Thompson at the school for a signup sheet.
The Martini Shakers is at Sugar Creek Supper Club along with Springville's Own "Something Else Trio"on Saturday, Feb. 29. Jory Lee Heindel and Billy Long, the rockabilly kings, pack their music with a double dose of energy. Go to www.sugarcreeksupperclub.com for photos, details and to make reservations.