Hello everyone. I hope this finds you well. Hope that each of you had a wonderful Easter. What an amazing day it was, and the sunrise was such a beautiful reminder that no matter what the day before held, it’s a new day filled with hope.
I would like to talk about transformation. The definition is “a thorough or dramatic change in form or appearance.”
I had a chance to go to Arizona to compete on stage with my heros Chris and Heidi Powell this past weekend. On the way to Atlanta, I met this guy named Chad. He had just gotten out of prison and was heading to Florida for his daughter’s wedding. On the way to Arizona, I met this guy named Tyler who was heading to see his girlfriend and meet her daughter. (I loved that he didn’t care that she had baggage.)
I became friends with this lady named Karin who lost 50 pounds after having a heart attack at age 42. I met a lady who lost her home in Hurricane Harvey and turned her pain around and at age 59 has double biceps!!
You see, transformation can take place in so many forms. It doesn’t necessarily have to be in the form of weight loss, but yet changing something that makes you become the best version of yourself. You see, they all transformed their life in some way. We cannot become what we want by staying who we are. I was pretty stoked to say that I came in third place in this competition, and, while I didn’t win, I really did. I won when I decided to change my life and be the person that God intended for me to be all along.
I would like to wish my brother, Brian, a happy birthday (April 30)
Blessings to each of you.