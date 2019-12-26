Trailer donation will help Pell City JROTC stay successful

PELL CITY — Local business owner Lucas Williams is giving back this Christmas by donating a cargo trailer to Pell City High School’s JROTC program.
Williams owns Eagle Vision Paving and is a graduate of Pell City High. On Friday, he donated the 7x16 cargo trailer to the JROTC for equipment and uniforms.
“I’m just trying to give back a little,” he said.
The idea came about when Carolyn Pruitt, who volunteers with the JROTC, called Williams about buying a trailer in August. At the time, Pruitt said Williams wasn’t sure he could help, but he said he would do his best. Fast forward a few months, and he contacted Pruitt again to say he had a trailer to donate. Pruitt said that this is not unlike Williams.
“Anything I have ever asked him for he has pulled through” she said.
Williams said he feels it’s important to give back to the community when you are successful, and he tries to give back just for the joy of giving. “It’s something I do because I love doing it”
Retired U.S. Army Maj. Kelly Savage, who oversees the JROTC program, feels the trailer will greatly help the program.
Savage explained that currently JROTC transports equipment in the back of a truck or bus, which can be difficult on the equipment. He adds that the program often needs to transport uniforms and equipment for cadets participating in several categories of competition, including drill team and colorguard equipment.
Cadets have previously won their state competition twice, and Savage notes that with this donation, Pell City JROTC can continue to be a top program in the state. Most of all, he is just happy to know the cadets have the support of their community.
“I’m proud we have people in our community that support our schools and our JROTC,” he said.