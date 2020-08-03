Tractor accident takes life of Pell City man

ASHVILLE -- The St. Clair County deputy coroner said a Pell City man is dead following a tractor accident in Ashville on Thursday afternoon, July 30.
St. Clair County Deputy Coroner Joe Sweatt said David Woods, 65, of Pell City, was pronounced dead at 2:51 p.m.
Sweatt said Woods was operating a tractor on Waldrip Road in Ashville when the tractor flipped, ejecting him in the process.
Sweatt said he was not sure what caused the accident. He said the cause of death was bleeding due to multiple injuries.