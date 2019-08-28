On Aug. 8, 1937, Tommy Henderson was born to Richard and Ogie Henderson. He would later be followed by two sisters, Jimmie Lou and Peggy. Let's look at some precious memories pressed between the pages of his life.
He knew God because his mother took her children, and later her grandchildren, to the same little rock church. Tommy was a humble man, known to turn the other cheek. On rare occasions, he got mad, usually about injustice. He was not a boisterous man. He displayed honesty, humility, accountability and kindness. He loved his fellow man and his community. These are Tommy's children: Jeff, Jesse, Debbie, and Danita (all born within a year of each other).
Tommy fought forest fires as a teenager, but I wonder if what his daughter shared with me might have helped sparked the inspiration he needed to become fire chief. When his children were young, they had some friends over. The three youngest ones were playing with matches in the dry grass beside the house and the next thing they knew, the hillside was on fire. At that time, Odenville had a one-man fire department and one fire truck. Their mother called the fire department, then got a message to Tommy, who was working at Leeds Telephone Company. Tommy raced home to help John Scoggins put the fire out, which had gotten close to their house. Debbie told me, “I'll never forget the look of fear on my dad's face as he battled that fire. The next thing I knew, he was 'Odenville's Volunteer Fire chief.’ Whenever an emergency call came in, he dropped everything to go help, sometimes leaving the scene, then heading straight to work.”
Tommy's oldest son, Jeff, only 17 years old, was killed in a car wreck on Feb. 24, 1974. Tommy put up a strong front but grieved silently. In memory of his son, he acquired an old fire truck, fixed it up, painted it, and then started a co-ed Explorer Scout troop. He took the friends hiking, canoeing and exploring nature.
Tommy opened a barber shop in Odenville, close to Forman's Store. He owned an excavating business and installed most of the St. Clair County septic tanks and dug quite a few graves. He worked for Leeds Telephone for 18 years. He was also a Mason.
Tommy didn't like to be put in the spotlight, but if any of you square danced, you will remember his nickname, “'Ole Purple Shirt.” He played different musical instruments in a bluegrass band with Charles Atkinson and Gene Crocker, and in 1993 with Larry Layton, Tommy White, Buck Christian, and Roger Christian. His love was the mandolin and bass fiddle.
In 1999, he received the Carl Lett Service Award for Excellence and Dedication. His son, Jesse, was a paramedic alongside his father. Tommy remained Odenville's Volunteer Fire chief from 1967 until his death on April 30, 2002. The funeral procession started at Kilgore in Leeds, ending at his final resting place beside his son, Jeff. All the way down US 411 people stood in their yards holding their hands over their hearts. Tommy Henderson was a hero to his children and to St. Clair County. God’s perfect plan.
