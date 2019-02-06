RIVERSIDE -- Todd Pierce was sworn in Tuesday night as the District 5 council representative.
Pierce took the oath of office after the mayor and council unanimously approved his appointment.
Pierce will finish the unexpired term of former District 5 Councilman Kenny Womack, who recently resigned. Womack’s term will expire in 2020.
Womack did not say why he was resigning, only that he made the decision to step down.
“I am sending this letter to make all of you aware that as of Feb. 1, 2019, I will be stepping down as the council member for District 5,” Womack wrote in his Jan. 15 resignation letter. “I would like to thank all department heads and employees of our city for their dedication and the hard work they put in everyday to make Riverside a better community. Thank you all for making my job easier these last 11 years.”
Womack, in the letter, also thanked the mayor and council “for their dedication to our town and the support each of you have given me.”
“I also want to thank Rachel Painter, who I served with during my early years on the council,” Womack wrote. “And last but not least, many thanks to the people of District 5 who put their confidence in me to represent them.
“It has been very educational and a great experience for me. I will always remember my time as your city councilman.”
Pierce said he looks forward to representing District 5. Pierce said he has watched Riverside grow since 2011, when he moved to the city.
Pierce said he is doing his part as a resident and looks forward to being a part of the future growth of Riverside.
Pierce, 47, works for Alabama Card Systems in Birmingham. Alabama Card Systems is a provider of identification card systems, electronic access control and surveillance equipment.
City Clerk Candace Smith administered the oath of office to Pierce. His wife, Melinda, attended the swearing in ceremony.
After Pierce was sworn in, he took his seat on the council.
Pierce is originally from Shreveport, Louisiana.
The council during its meeting Tuesday night also appointed Randy Smith as an alternate member of the city’s Planning and Zoning Board.