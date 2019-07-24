PELL CITY – For Tim Kurzejeski, it was a birthday he will remember for the rest of his life after the council unanimously approved the battalion chief as the new fire chief Monday night.
“It was a nice surprise and a heck of a birthday present,” Kurzejeski said.
He found out he was the new fire chief at Monday night’s council meeting, on his birthday. Those in attendance also sang “Happy Birthday” to the new chief.
Kurzejeski is expected to be officially sworn in later this week.
“It’s exciting and humbling at the same time,” Kurzejeski said.
The veteran firefighter got his start in the business when he was 18 or 19 years old with the Pell City Fire Department. Twenty-three years later, the department is his to run.
“We have a department with so many amazing people,” Kurzejeski said.
Kurzejeski has also served as Riverside fire chief since 2010 but said he will resign that position.
“I will be leaving Riverside,” he said, adding he had talked with Riverside Mayor Rusty Jessup before applying for the top job with the Pell City Fire Department.
“I wanted him to hear it from me,” Kurzejeski said. “He’s been very supportive through the whole thing.”
Five Pell City firefighters applied for the vacant chief’s position, including Kurzejeski. The others were Joshua Vincent, a firefighter/EMT for the department and a captain/investigator for the city of Lincoln Fire Department; Jonathan Harris, a battalion chief; Jeff Parris, the department’s training officer; and Bob “Shaun” Clevenger, the assistant fire chief and the interim chief since the fire position became vacant in January.
“Shaun and I have a great working relationship,” Kurzejeski said. “We have always worked together well and we are excited about where we are headed. It’s a good time for everybody.”
The Pell City fire chief position became vacant after Mike Burdette officially retired in January. Kurzejeski will oversee the operations of four fire stations and 52 full- and part-time employees.