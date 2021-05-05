Tigers softball collects three more wins, looks to host Class 6A Area 13 tournament

The Springville Tigers notched three wins last week against Plainview, Scottsboro and Madison County, putting them at 30-10 overall. The Tigers will host the Class 6A, Area 13 tournament Thursday and Friday in preparation for the state playoffs.
Springville 4, Plainview 3: The Tigers’ win over Plainview came down to the wire Thursday.
The Bears took a 3-1 lead in the third inning, but Springville rallied to tie the game 3-3 by the end of the fourth. A double in the sixth by Layla Bradshaw drove in Reagan Cornelius, clinching the win.
Graci Black, Makalyn Kyser and Tatum Bartlett also contributed runs for the Tigers, including a home run by Barlett.
Bartlett led at the plate as she drove in three of the four runs.
Cornelius and Bella Bullington combined for a combined eight strikeouts.
Springville 11, Scottsboro 1: Springville rolled to a comfortable win over Scottsboro Friday. The Tigers put up two runs in the second, three in the third and six in the fourth.
Tatum Bartlett and Emmy Leopard each hit a home run for the Tigers.
Bartlett led with three runs. Leopard contributed a team-best of three RBIs and was 3-for-4 at the plate.
Springville 13, Madison County 3: The Tigers rallied in Friday’s final game.
Madison County found themselves ahead 2-1 by the end of the fourth inning. However, 10 runs in the fifth inning sealed the win for Springville. This was followed by two additional runs in the sixth.
Bartlett recorded her third home run for the week and was 3-for-4 at the plate.
Shelby Hathcock also put up a homer for the Tigers, while Kyser put in three hits for her four plate appearances.
Bartlett led with three runs, followed by Addie Bowling, Hathcock and Bradshaw, who scored two runs each.
Tori Barnes boosted her team with three RBIs, while Hathcock, Kyser, Barlett and Bekah Hargrove followed with two each.