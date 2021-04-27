Tigers sit undefeated in Class 6A, Area 13

Ranked fourth in Class 6A by the Alabama Sports Writers Association, the Springville softball team sits undefeated in Area 13 after collecting two wins over Pell City and Southside. The team is now 27-10 overall.
The Tigers will host the 6A, Area 13 tournament May 4-6.
Springville 16, Pell City 4: The Tigers secured another victory against area rival Pell City.
The Tigers found themselves at a comfortable 7-2 at the end of the fourth inning. They scored nine more runs in the fifth to seal the win.
Regan Cornelius and Emmy Leopard both boosted the Tigers with three RBIs each.
Makaylyn Kyser also drove in two runs as she was 3-for-5 at the plate. She also contributed three runs of her own.
Pell City’s Evi Edwards drove in two of the four runs. Chloe Ralph, Emily Dulaney, Madeline Houk and Haley Bailey each scored a run for the Panthers.
Springville 11, Southside 1: The Tigers immediately took the advantage in last week's win against Southside.
Springville opened scoring with six runs in the first inning along with three in the fifth and two in the sixth. Meanwhile, Springville’s defense kept scoring to a minimum.
Bullington worked the mound for five of six innings, allowing only one run on seven hits while striking out one.
Cornelius worked the last inning, allowing no hits and striking out one.
Kyser continued to drive in runs with three RBIs. Graci Black and Cornelius contributed two RBIs each.
Kyser also hit a home run in the fifth.