Tigers pick up three straight wins before falling to No. 8 Scottsboro

SPRINGVILLE — After collecting three straight wins last week, the Tigers snapped their overall five-game win streak as they dropped a 4-3 loss against the No. 8 team in 6A softball on Saturday, April 9. It was the third game of the day for Springville, who now sits at 24-7 on the season.
Springville 13, Southside 8: Springville started out its game strong against the Panthers, jumping out to a 3-0 lead after the first inning. After the third inning, Springville still found itself ahead 4-2. However, the Panthers pulled ahead with six runs in the fourth inning.
Eventually, with both teams not yet willing to give up, the score evened up 8-8 by the end of the fifth inning.
In a last effort to secure the win, the Tigers rallied with five runs in the sixth and limited the Panthers to no runs in the final inning to put the game away.
Makayln Kyser led her team from the plate, going 3-for-4 driving in four runs total, including a double in the first and a home run in the sixth.
Shelby Hathcock also nabbed a home run while Leah Bowden secured a triple and Emmie Leopard slugged a double for the Tigers.
Hathcock was perfect going 3-for-3, while Tori Barnes went 3-for-4 from the plate.
Springville Head Coach John Paul Taruc commended his team on the win.
“We hit well late in the game to help us score runs. Also, Shelby Hathcock pitched the last three innings and gave up no runs to help us secure the win,” he said, adding Hathcock has been a vital player this season. “Shelby is a versatile player. She can hit the ball and pitch too.”
Scottsboro 4, Springville 3: Springville fell short a run to Scottsboro during their last game on Saturday. The Tigers tied things up in the top of the fifth, but Scottsboro rallied, adding a run in the final inning to win 4-3.
Bella Bullington took the loss, pitching six innings and allowing three runs on eight hits with a walk and a strikeout.
Bekah Hargrove went 1-for-3 and scored, while Makalyn Kyser went 1-for-3 with 2 RBI and scored.
Springville 12, Arab 1: The Tigers run-ruled the Knights, racking up seven runs in the second inning and limiting Arab to a single run in the fourth inning.
Bekah Hargrove went 2-for-2 with a walk and an RBI and scored three times.
Makalyn Kyser went 2-for-2 with 3 RBI, including a pair of doubles. Bella Bullington went 1-for-3 with two RBI and scored. Leah Bowden went 2-for-2 with an RBI and scored twice. Shelby Hathcock went four innings, allowing six hits and one run, striking out seven.
Springville 11, Ashville 0: The Tigers got a shutout in their first game of the day as Georgia Chancellor pitched three no-hit innings and run-ruled a county rival.
Leah Bowden went 2-for-3 with an RBI and scored twice, while Tori Barnes went 3-for-3 with a single and two doubles, 5 RBI and scored twice. Shelby Hathcock went 1-for-3 with 3 RBI and scored.
Chancellor got the win, walking two batters and striking out six.
Bobby Mathews of the Trussville Tribune contributed to this article.