Tigers named Class 6A East Central regional champs, headed to state playoffs

The Springville Tigers clinched the Class 6A East Central Regional championship today in Montgomery to qualify for the state tournament in Oxford next week.
The Tigers won three straight over Gardendale 2-1, Shades Valley 12-0 and Mortimer Jordan 10-8 to take the tournament crown. This is Springville’s first year competing in 6A.
“It's just exciting for the girls, school and community to get to be a part of us going to state," Springville coach Brandon Easterwood said.
Bella Bullington led her team to the first win over Gardendale with a game-ending home run to break the 1-1 tie in the ninth inning. The Tigers followed up by cruising past Shades Valley in a win that included a home run by Makayln Kyser.
In the final game, McKenzie Brown slugged two home runs including a grand slam that accounted for four of the Tiger's 10 runs. Brown recorded six total RBIs on the day.
Mortimer Jordan rallied in an attempt to erase a six-run deficit, but fell short two runs by the final out.
“I was proud of the girls," Easterwood added. "They came through with some big hits but it didn’t come easy.”