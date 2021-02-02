Tigers make incredible comeback in county tourney

MOODY — Talk about an amazing comeback.
The Springville boys put together a second half to remember as they defeated the Moody Blue Devils 39-35 Saturday to win the St. Clair County Tournament.
It was all Moody in the first half as they grabbed an early 5-0 lead and stretched it to 11-4 with 2:14 remaining in the first quarter. By the end of that first quarter, the Blue Devils were in control 15-6.
Moody’s dominance continued in the second quarter as the lead grew to 22-8 before Springville head coach Jeff Smith called timeout.
By halftime, the score was 26-12.
Moody hit two shots to start the third quarter to make it 30-12. From that moment on, the game made a dramatic change.
“I challenged the guys at halftime,” Smith said. “I felt like we were not competing as hard as Moody was. We missed a lot of shots in that first half, but you have to give Moody a lot of credit. I was disappointed with our defense in that first half.”
Springville ended the third quarter on a 14-0 run to get within four points of Moody at 30-26.
The Tigers made it an 18-0 run as they scored the first four points of the final quarter to make it 30-30. They took their first lead at 34-32 with 6:08 left.
Moody’s Carson Dillashaw hit a free throw with 2:30 left to give the Blue Devils a 35-34 lead.
Springville’s Amari Cowan put back a missed shot to make it 36-35 for the Tigers. Larry Winston followed with another putback to make it 38-35.
The final point of the game to ice the victory with 16 seconds remaining was a free throw by tournament MVP Cason Kersh to make the final score 39-35.
It was the fifth straight county crown for Springville and 15th out of the past 23 years. Smith has been the head coach for all 15 county titles.
“This is special for us, and I am extremely proud,” Smith said. “We made some adjustments with our press. We changed what we were doing with our half-court press on the fly. I am so proud of how hard our kids played."
Kersh and Chase Higgins led Springville with eight points each. Pearson Baldwin added six, while Jake Goolsby pumped in five. Jamel Williams and Cowan totaled four each, while Garrett Howard and Winston finished with two each.
Davion Dozier led Moody with 12 points. Peyton Ingram had eight, while Ceione Reaves scored six. Andrew Adams netted five, while Landon Echols contributed three. Dillashaw finished with one.