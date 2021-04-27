Tigers defeat Fort Payne in first round of state playoffs

The Springville Tigers have advanced to the second round of the state baseball playoffs by eliminating Fort Payne in two straight games 7-4 and 5-4.
With the wins, the Tigers will host the Gardendale Rockets in the second round, starting Friday at 4:30 p.m. with a doubleheader. If the two teams split, a winner-take-all game will be played Saturday at 1 p.m.
Springville 7, Ft. Payne 4: Owen Prickett went the distance for Springville in the win over Fort Payne in Game 1 of a doubleheader. He allowed four runs on three hits while striking out six and walking one.
The Tigers scored four runs in the first inning and three runs in the sixth. Payne Bryan was a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate, driving in a run and scoring a run. Jacob Neal and Rece Beason had two RBIs each for the game.
Springville 5, Ft. Payne 4: The Tigers jumped out to a 4-0 lead after the first inning and then held off a late rally by Fort Payne to win the game and the series 5-4.
Brady Gillespie started on the mound for Springville. He worked five innings and gave up three runs on seven hits. He struck out seven and walked one.
Trey Windle worked the final two innings to record the victory. He gave up one run on three hits while striking out four.
Gleason was 2-for-2 at the plate with a run scored and RBI. Jake Goolsby and Gillespie drove in single runs while Josh Hunnicutt drove in two runs.