Tigers cruise past Leeds, 13-0

LEEDS — Springville’s baseball team claimed a 13-0 win over Leeds on Saturday to put them at 15-9 overall. Springville’s Ethan Davis and Parker Wells each pitched in the Tigers’ shutout.
Davis allowed zero runs on one hit for the three innings he worked, while Wells allowed no hits for the last two innings. Both recorded a strikeout each.
Jake Goolsby and Jacob Neal each put three runs on the board for the Tigers. Neal also went 2-for-2 at the plate.
Davis went 2-for-3 at bat with two RBIs and a run of his own.
Owen Prickett, Josh Hunnicutt and Goolsby also drove in two runs each, while Rece Gleason, Jake Ballard and Wells contributed two runs a piece.
The Tigers will travel to Gadsden on Thursday to take on Southside High School.