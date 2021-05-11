Tigers claim Class 6A, Area 13 crown

The Springville softball team remains undefeated in their area after hosting Pell City, Oxford and Southside in the Class 6A, Area 13 tournament. Southside finished runner up, qualifying both teams for regional play.
Springville 9, Southside 3: In the first game of the area tournament, both teams were tied at 3-3 by the end of the second inning. However, the Tigers made a comeback and added six more runs on the board while limiting the Panthers to none.
McKenzie Brown boosted her team with a total of four RBIs on the day, including a double in the fifth that drove in three out of four runs in the fifth inning.
Regan Corneilus led from the circle and struck out seven batters in the final four innings. She allowed no runs on one hit.
Springville 9, Oxford 3: The Yellow Jackets faced off against Springville in the third game of the tournament after defeating Pell City.
By the top of the fourth, Oxford tied the score at 3-3. However, the Tigers rallied once again and secured seven runs at the bottom of the inning to put them in winning position.
Emmy Leopard and Makalyn Kyser led with two runs each including a homerun by Kyser in the third. Kyser also led with three RBIs while Tatum Bartlett followed with two.
Springville 14, Southside 4: After defeating Oxford and Pell City in the elimination bracket, the Panthers went up against the Tigers in the championship round.
Corneilus and Bullington combined to allow only four runs from Southside while the Tigers consistently put runs on the board for five of six innings.
Bullington struck out five batters while Cornelius struck out three.
Kyser contributed another homer and put up a team best of three runs. She was also 2-for-2 at the plate.
Bartlett and Tori Barnes each drove in three runs each for the Tigers.