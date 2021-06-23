Tigers basketball preps for upcoming season under new coach

ALEXANDRIA — The Springville Tigers boys basketball team competed in the Champions Sports Academy summer basketball tournament over the past two weeks, along with other county teams, including Pell City and Ragland.
Springville went 5-1 by the end of the tournament. New head coach Jeremy Monceaux said he feels like his team did well, especially having spent only a short time together.
“After only seven practices, I was very pleased with the outcome. I think there were a ton of teachable moments that allowed us to get better,” Monceaux said.
He added that his team has done well adjusting to the changes he has brought to the program.
“If there is any improvement, it is just becoming familiar with what we’re trying to teach that’s different from what they’re used to,” he said.
“Coach Smith played a lot of zone defense in the past, and they were really good at it, and I’m more of a man-to-man, pressure defense kind of guy. That’s a completely different scheme than what they’re used to and for the first few days of practice, that was like night and day for them.”
Monceaux said the way his team grasped the new concepts he brought to the table was encouraging.
“I think it was a solid two weeks,” he said.