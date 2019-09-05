Tiger Pride reigns in Springville country. The Tigers will face Sylacauga at home in Tiger Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday. It will also be AP Recognition Night for students who passed the AP exam in May 2019. Those students will be recognized for their academic achievements. The recognition will take place at 6:30 p.m. on the field before the game begins. Come early for this special celebration, a great football game and don't miss the performance of the Mighty Band From Tiger Land (the Springville Tiger Marching Band). For a night full of Tiger pride, come on out and support these students.
The 2019 Springville Christmas ornaments and Christmas card sets by local artist Clay Allison, as well as the new Springville coloring book with fun information for those wanting to learn about the early history of Springville, will be available soon. This year's featured ornament will be the National Guard Armory. The ornaments will be displayed and on sale during the Preservation Society Ice Cream Social at the Rock School on Pine Street on Sunday, Oct. 6, from 2-4 p.m. They will also be on display and for sale on Saturdays at the museum when they become available. Make your plans now and come on out and enjoy the free ice cream and take a look at all the progress made during the ongoing restoration — a lot of dedication and hard work with beautiful results.
Springville High School Key Club membership forms can be found at https://forms.office.com/pages. Deadline for students to join is Friday, Sept. 6.