Tiger Pride reigns in Springville country

Springville High School football is hosting a Meet the Tigers on Friday, Aug. 14, at 6 p.m. at the high school.
Come on out with your neighbors and friends and support these students.
The Springville Mighty Band from Tiger Land appreciates the CFA meals that were provided July 27 by the Army National Guard. Zaxby's also provided lunches for the workers at the 2020-21 student registrations. Thanks to all.
The Springville Preservation Society has a copy of the 1929 Springville High School annual that you can look at in the museum and see if any of your ancestors are in it. At that time, the Rock School served as the high school, and the annual was called “The Rocket.”
Welcome to the new businesses in town, The Water Works Car Wash and The Ole Post Office.
Springville's Local Color memories are now available. Brad Ryan and the guys of Three on a String send this very special invitation to join them for a whole year of Three on a String memories! Brad has put together a total package deal, which will include vintage photos from the early years, clips from the Lowenbrau House, videos from the wonderful nights at Local Color and so much more! The link to the promotional video for the pages:https://youtu.be/v_GV9r1hz8Y.
