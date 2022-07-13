Thunder delays Thunder in the Park, turns big crowd Sunday

Moody hosted its annual Thunder in the Park at Moody Municipal Park on Sunday in support of and celebration of Independence Day and officers who have served in the line of duty.
The event was originally scheduled for Saturday but was postponed because of severe weather in the area.
Despite the massive downpour on the previous night, vendors and community members came through and made for a successful afternoon, according to Moody Civic Center Manager Christy Ellard,
“We had to try to figure out how to let the public know and figure out how we can pull this off the next day,” Ellard said. “We can do the fireworks; the fireworks people, they can do it. What about everything else?”
Ellard said after the break of the storms, Moody Parks and Recreation Director Mike Staggs, Mayor Joe Lee, and several others met at the civic center to discuss how to alert the public and vendors of the rescheduling.
“All of our food trucks except for one already had engagements on Sunday so we had to start from scratch on that,” Ellard said. “Our entertainment couldn’t come on Sunday and so we had to start from scratch on that too. The carnival wasn’t able to come so we were up past 10 o’clock on Saturday trying to find something for that.”
According to Ellard, determination kicked into overdrive for the group.
“We wanted to make it work, and it was just a little obstacle we had to overcome,” Ellard said.
Ellard said the original plan was to have 10 food trucks on-site for those attending the celebration, but the rescheduling caused only five food trucks for availability, three regular food trucks and two dessert food trucks.
According to Ellard, those who organized the event weren’t sure what to expect when it came to turnout because of the last-minute rescheduling, but Moody residents showed out for the event.
“We were very, very shocked and surprised at how many people still came out on a Sunday because you kind of wonder…parents have to get up and go to work the next day, a lot of times people want to stay home with their families Sunday evening, or if they go to church,” Ellard said. “The park was packed, there were not a lot of empty spaces. The food truck lines were sometimes 30-40 minutes for the wait. It was amazing.”
Despite the sudden change in dates, the beloved weatherman James Spann still made an appearance at the event and took the time to talk to people before heading off to do the weather.
“He told us many times that it was a wonderful turnout so even he was impressed with the turnout,” Ellard said.