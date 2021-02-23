Three SCCHS baseball players commit to play on the college level

ODENVILLE -- The St. Clair County High School baseball team celebrated Feb. 18 as three of its seniors announced where they'll play collegiately.
The Saints’ Luke Fondren will play baseball at Marion Military Institute, which plays in the Alabama Community College Conference. He has played for the varsity team since his freshman year as a catcher and pitcher.
Though the 2020 season was cut short, Fondren ended with a .383 batting average and recorded six doubles.
Jonathan Finch is headed to Rust College, an NAIA school based in Holly Springs, Miss. He has played for his varsity team since his sophomore year as both an outfielder and pitcher.
Finch ended last season with a .294 batting average and five stolen bases.
Jackson Bryant also is headed to Rust College. This will be his fourth year on the Saints’ varsity team as a pitcher as well as a shortstop and first-baseman.
Bryant led his team in hits last year with a .412 batting average.
“It was a really good day for our program,” head coach Steven Nuss said. “They’re all really good guys and have done it right in the classroom and on the field. I’m just really proud overall.”