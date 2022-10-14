Threats inside a notebook found Inside Ashville High School

A notebook was found in Ashville High School with possible threats.
“An extensive investigation was opened and at this time there is no immediate or credible threat,” said St. Clair County Superintendent Justin Burns.
He said the situation was immediately addressed by the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Billy Murray.
“Once this investigation is complete, then more information may be released,” Burns said. “We are currently in the process of notifying parents.”
Burns said the ultimate priority is the safety of students, faculty, and staff.
It was only three weeks ago a Williams Intermediate School student was expelled after allegedly making a death threat.
In that case, the student made a death threat list on a piece of notebook paper, writing five student names on the list.
The notebook paper was found by another student and turned in to school officials.
Williams Intermediate School is in the Pell City School System, not the St. Clair County School System.