As I type this out, it makes me cry.
It's hard to believe I have been writing this column for over a year now.
There has been positive feedback, and, of course, there has been negative. The positive far more outweighs the bad, and each week I have truly enjoyed sharing my life with you, my readers. However, we all know there are seasons in life, and seasons end.
So my friends this is goodbye.
I have given so much thought to this. I have prayed and asked God to lead and guide every step of my life and that is ultimately what led to this decision. All the love, the notes, the emails, the times I have been stopped in the store and told my words were exactly what someone needed to hear, means everything to me, and I will forever cherish all of it.
I pray God blessings rain down on each of you.
With so much love in my heart, I close this out with Goodbye.
Keep in touch.