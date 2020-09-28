The Village at Rock Springs in Moody holds grand opening

MOODY -- The Village at Rock Springs affordable housing community for individuals 55 and older held its grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, Sept. 24.
The Alabama Affordable Housing Association, along with the city of Moody, the Alabama Housing and Finance Authority and many others, came together to build the subdivision for senior citizens.
The Alabama Affordable Housing Association is a nonprofit organization that works to ensure all people have access to safe and affordable housing for low and moderate income families.
The $7 million residency was built on 14 acres of land and houses 56 units. Each unit is filled, with more than 50 people on a waiting list.
The Village at Rock Springs had a soft opening in March and was able to fill all of the homes within two months, according to CEO of Community Action Partnership of North Alabama Tim Thrasher.
“Affordable housing is very much needed, and we can’t seem to build them fast enough,” said Thrasher. “This has been four years in the making, at least (and) … is one of the most beautiful (projects) in our portfolio, and we’re very excited”