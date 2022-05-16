The St. Clair County High School’s yearbook gets featured in Jostens Look Book

The St. Clair County High School St. Clairion yearbook staff submitted their 2020 yearbook “in depth,” to the Jostens Look Book selection committee and have secured a spot in the book set to be distributed internationally across 11,000 high schools.
According to the Jostens website, the Jostens Look Book was created to highlight students across the country and their dedication to capturing the highlights of each school year.
“Having your yearbook selected for Jostens Look Book is a huge honor,” St. Clair County High School yearbook adviser Mary Morrow said. “It is great exposure for our staff and school.”
During the year, this yearbook was worked on by the students, and Morrow said there were 13 staff members taking the class which counted as class credit for them. The 2020 St. Clarion staff members included Emmy Rains, Taylor Canterbury, Emily Ingle, MattiLynn Prince, Tyler Bruce, Hailee Music, Lauren Moffett, Jasabian Johnson, Kaliyah Bivines, Emalee Elmore, Paige Lovejoy, Djuna Moore, and Griffin Ragan.
The process leading up to submitting the yearbook to the selection committee included the staff choosing a theme, building the pages, article writing, photo-taking, and more. According to Morrow, the theme is the first step of the year-long project.
“We wanted to create a theme that was inspired by op art,” Morrow said. “We wanted to incorporate the art style’s bold graphic and eye-catching qualities.”
Once the theme solidified for the team, the name of the yearbook came to be.
“Perspective is used when creating op art, so we titled the book ‘in depth,’” Morrow said. “We wanted to look beyond the surface,”
Morrow said, op art has shifting perspectives which the team kept in mind during the process of creating the yearbook.
“We all have many facets to our personalities, experiences, and beliefs,” Morrow said.
The 2020 yearbook being selected for the Jostens Look Book was no small feat for the team. The pandemic stopped in person classes and organization meetings across the county, forcing the team to meet virtually and work on the yearbook from home.
According to Morrow, the team met virtually weekly to stay updated on how each of the components were developing.