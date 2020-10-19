The Red Barn offers horse rides to children with disabilities

LEEDS -- Featured by the Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce, The Red Barn is a nonprofit agency offering children with disabilities from low-income families the opportunity to ride horses.
The Red Barn is a place where everyone can belong -- regardless of their circumstances, according to the Chamber.
The mission of The Red Barn is to promote and provide equine assisted activities to individuals of all abilities and circumstances, especially children.
The Red Barn's programs include therapeutic horseback riding, equine assisted learning and related recreational activities. The agency serves an average of 75 to 100 children and families a week through four unique programs.
"The Red Barn is not simply providing riding lessons to children. The instructors and staff teach them life skills that translate to other relationships and provide a solid foundation to develop productive lives,” said an advocate for The Red Barn.
“With mutual respect for horse and child, The Red Barn provides an experiential moment that transcends a rudimentary after-school activity and fosters the development of ‘game-changing’ confidence that alters a child's life forever."
The Red Barn is in Leeds along the bands of the Little Cahaba River. Those who are interested in the program can contact the organization at 205-699-8204 or visit its website at theredbarn.org.