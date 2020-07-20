The Pixel Room comes to Leeds (with photos)

LEEDS -- The city of Leeds and the Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce are excited to announce a new business that has just joined The Outlet Shops of Grand River called The Pixel Room.
The news was announced on the Chamber’s website.
Mayor David Miller; The Pixel Room owner, managers and assistants; along with Sandra McGuire, executive director for the Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce; were there to cut the ribbon and celebrate the opening Saturday afternoon, July 17.
The Pixel Room, Miller said, features many booths and scenes for customers to use as backdrops for "selfie" photos. The first of its kind in Alabama, The Pixel Room has been a great success in other areas. Stop by and get a selfie and make folks think you are in London or some other exotic place, the mayor said.
The business includes 20 specifically designed photo rooms for one-of-a-kind selfies or exciting photos with friends, family or someone special, according to the Chamber’s release. View more information about The Pixel Room.
The Pixel Room promises to have something for everyone. Whether folks are looking to up their social media game or try a new fun activity, this is the place to be. The backdrops are creative, colorful and have plenty of great lighting. Thanks to props and displays, this selfie playground will produce eye- popping images, the release says.
Purchase tickets by visiting www.thepixelroombham.com. The phone number is 888-718-4253. Business hours are Tuesday-Thursday noon-8 p.m., Friday-Sunday, 11a.m.-9 p.m., and closed on Mondays. The business is in Suite #646.
The Outlet Shops of Grand River are at 6200 Grand River Blvd E, Leeds. For more information about the Outlet Shops of Grand River, please visit www.shopsofgrandriver.com.