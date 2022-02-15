The McWatering Hole Coffee Shop opens in Ashville

ASHVILLE — Since its recent opening, the McWatering Hole has quickly become a favorite for locals.
Located in Ashville, the shop serves an assortment of coffee and other beverages along with various food and baked goods that are new every week.
The name for the shop was inspired by the couple who opened up the coffee shop, Ashley and Brandon McWaters, who are both natives of Ashville. Ashley said that her husband is an alumni of Ashville High School from 1996 while she graduated in 2007.
“The building was posted for rent and I jumped on the opportunity to bring a coffee shop to my hometown,” she said. “The name came from us running through ideas for when my husband retired and we were going to open a pub and name it the McWatering hole, the coffee shop just came before.”
Ashley said she creates all of the baked goods or “Treats of the Day” for the shop. These often include scones, muffins and cookies.
“I do all of the baking in house. I simply Google recipes and go with the one that sounds the best,” she said, adding they decide a week in advance what they will make.
The McWatering Hole has also partnered with Reclaimed by MVP, which uses recovered wood and materials to make art pieces and other functional items. All of which can be bought at the coffee shop.
“My friend Meredith Parker is the owner of MVP creations and she brings a little bit of her creativity to my store with her goodies,” Ashley said.
The opening day of the coffee shop was Feb. 1. Ashley said it was an absolute success.
“There were so many people that showed up and supported my business that it made my heart happy,” she said.
The McWatering Hole is located at 36245 US Highway 231 just before downtown Ashville. For more information, call (205) 594-1060 or email themcwateringhole@gmail.com. Those interested can also visit them on Facebook page, The McWatering Hole, for updates.