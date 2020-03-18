The Lion King Jr. a roaring success

The Odenville Middle School drama department’s production of The Lion King Jr. was a roaring success, receiving a big thumbs-up from students, parents and faculty.
“This play was indeed one of the best in my 20 years of theatre at Odenville Middle School,” said Tammy Williams, OMS theatre teacher and director of The Lion King Jr., which was based on the original Broadway production by Roger Allers and Irene Mecchi. “The students did an amazing job.”
The cast consisted of 39 sixth- through eighth-graders, who received standing ovations for their performances during last week’s shows in the Odenville Middle School auditorium.
“The play was awesome,” said Odenville Intermediate School Principal Christy Blankenship.
OMS drama students performed for classmates at Odenville Elementary, Odenville Intermediate, Odenville Middle and for their parents and the community.
“The play isn’t even over yet, and I can tell you … this is the best one since I’ve been teaching (14 years),” said OES second-grade teacher Tammi Campbell. “Everyone knows their lines and you can tell they are having fun. The stage looks great, and the costumes are amazing … such an unbelievable job.”
The Lion King cast included: Madeline Bauer, Aiden Black, Jacob Brown, Angela Chen,Tinsley Cook, Kaitlin Davis, Maclaire Farmer, Brian Hoffman, Hannah Hoffman, Elliott Huckaby, Caeley Isbell, Hayden Isbell, McKenzie Jennings, Jameson Johnsey, Amelia Johnson, Olivia Lathem, Cole Lowry, Rose Marlow, Kenley Montgomery, Jessiann Myers, Carly Nguyen, Claire Parent, Arieal Parks, Eriyana Persons, Piper Phillips, Andrea Post, Anna Kate Schuler, Hayley Simmons, Cameron Sims, Myah Smith, Olivia Smith, Skylar Smith, Soryan Smith, Sara Tinley, Danny Wages, Mary Wages, Jayde Ware, Adelay Watson and Shayla VanWagner.
“The Lion King takes a village to bring The Lion King to life,” Williams said.
She thanked those behind the scenes: Salli Bauer, choreographer; Gabriela Wages, scene design; Tonya Nguyen and Tanya Cook, costume design; and volunteers Elizabeth Huckaby, Meg Lowry,Tracy Sims, Holly Watson and Gina Wood. Williams also thanked Corey Mitchell and Russ Stewart for making sure there was state-of-the-art sound during performances.