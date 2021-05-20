The Key Club of Crossroads Christian School: A year in review

MOODY — The Key Club of Crossroads Christian School, sponsored by the Moody Kiwanis Club, recently ended an incredible year of service and fundraising.
Key Club is an international organization for high school students that encourages leadership through serving others, specifically by focusing on the home, school, and community settings, as stated in its pledge. The Crossroads Key Club, under the student leadership of President John Goodman, Vice President Brody Sharp, Secretary Devin Davey, Treasurer Annabelle Lacy, Editor Alyssa Bussey, and Chaplain Sarah Conaway and advised by faculty member Sallie Albus, certainly fulfilled the extent of its pledge.
With a membership of 63 young people, the club completed nearly 30 service projects, raised $3,023 for four specific needs, and performed more than 3,500 hours of combined volunteer service hours for those around them. Sierra Albus, district secretary for Alabama, was the first executive board member from the three clubs sponsored by the Moody Kiwanis Club.
Members also received five college scholarships from the Kiwanis family organizations. In fact, the Crossroads Key Club initiated its own scholarship program for servant-hearted, non-officer members. Austin Lane and John Carter Womack were the first-ever recipients of the Crossroads Key Club Service Scholarship Award.
An especially exciting time for the club centered on the District Convention of The Great Alabama District of Key Club, also known as DCON. The event took place April 23-25 in Orange Beach. While the district board members and district candidates met on-site, other participants viewed the convention virtually. Before the convention, the Crossroads Key Club students and leaders spent much time preparing for the myriad of competitions and recognitions. The time was well-spent as noted below by their list of DCON accomplishments:
—Talent award: Erica Jackson
—Digital Poster award: Hilary Cunningham
—Video award: Atticus Cornett and others
—Digital Scrapbook award: John Goodman
—Second place overall for Single Service Award
—Second place overall for Major Emphasis Award
—Annual Achievement Award at Diamond Level (entry will compete at the International Convention in Orlando, Fla., in July)
—Outstanding President Award: John Goodman
—Outstanding Faculty Advisor Award: Sallie Albus
—Outstanding Kiwanian award: Carol Hornsby
—Outstanding Club Award
—Elected as Division 7 Lieutenant Governor: Emma Brunson
—Kiwanis Family Scholarship Recipient: Sierra Albus
The Crossroads Key Club members were especially thankful that Carol Hornsby received the Outstanding Kiwanian Award. She is the liaison between the Moody Kiwanis Club and the Key Clubs of Crossroads Christian, Victory Christian, and Moody High School. Hornsby enjoys this role and truly excels in this position. The members and faculty advisor extend their most sincere congratulations to Hornsby.
Even after the district convention, when organized programs traditionally tend to cease for the academic calendar, the Crossroads Key Club members maintained the high energy of the year. They hosted the annual Field Day for their school which provided both carnival and field games for the elementary students and also raised more than $200. Just a few days later, 10 members attended the biweekly meeting of the Kiwanis Moody Club to provide a program that highlighted the DCON accomplishments. That same day, several students also decorated facilities for a nursing home prom for residents of a nearby assisted living home. The facility’s Life Enrichment Assistant, Crissy Sharp, reported that the elderly ladies and gentlemen thoroughly enjoyed the special evening and were so impressed with the teen helpers. Going forward, the Crossroads Key Club expects another great year.
The following officers have already been elected and installed and will begin work in early June: President Annabelle Lacy, Vice President Devin Davey, Secretary Elisabeth Rea, Treasurer Malyn Smith, Editor Lane Albus and Chaplain Sarah Conaway.