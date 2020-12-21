The Gathering Place Church Chalks the Walk on Giving Tuesday

MOODY -- The Gathering Place Christian Academy did a community give-back project recently in honor of Giving Tuesday.
Participants “Chalked the Walk” for our local heroes, a few small businesses and Moody City Park.
Andrew Leonard brought a tent and chalked through the drizzling rain for the Moody Police Department and to honor Lt. Stephen Williams, the officer who was killed in the line of duty earlier this year.
“So many people had to miss due to COVID-19, but the overall turnout was great. I was so blown away by the crowd that came out on the chilly, overcast day to show love to our community,“ said Paula Chewning, of Moody.
For more information about The Gathering Place, please contact Paula Chewning at 404-423-8203 or paulachewning@gmail.com.