Good morning my friends. I hope this finds all of you well. I would like to talk about two types of birds, the Eagle and Crow. Crows are very agile, and they usually congregate in pairs. They are not liked by farmers. They usually put scarecrows up to scare them away. They eat dead things. Their brains are sometimes bigger than the average adult.
Now, let’s talk about the Eagle. First, it’s the United States Mascot (what an honor) and it has the largest wingspan of any bird. It can fly at very high altitudes and usually travels alone. It has excellent eyesight.
I know you are probably wondering why I am rambling about this, but I want you to think about which one are you? We can have many crows in our life, or we can be the crow. We can radiate our pain, our unhappiness onto others.
Or we can be the Eagle. The one that keeps an eye out, spreads its wings and flies high. You see, when troubled times come for me, I am slowly learning to spread my wings and soar where those crows can’t get to me.
I am excited to share that I went to The Gathering Place church again in Moody. A whole month now I’ve been!
I want to send a Happy 40th Birthday to my best friend, Elandis, on Aug. 19. I love you girl.
Till we meet again, my blessings to each of you.