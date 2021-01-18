The current state of the COVID-19 vaccine in St. Clair County

There appears to be a lot of unanswered questions when it comes to who, when and where citizens of St. Clair County can receive the COVID-19 vaccine if they so desire.
Jenny Baldone, a Clinical PharmD with Odenville, Ashville and Mainstreet Drugs, said as she reflects on the current state of Covid vaccine availability in the county, she is overwhelmed with disappointment.
“The citizens in our communities are being under-served,” Baldone said. “Those of us at Odenville, MainStreet and Ashville Drugs take this personally. The members of these communities are our family. Year after year, a vast part of St. Clair County depends on our pharmacies for their vaccine needs. In addition to providing on-site vaccines to customers at each of our pharmacies, we host vaccine clinics for our senior centers as well as our local and state government employees. We have a vaccine team with the expertise and experience to mass vaccinate, we just need vaccines to administer.”
Currently, there are only three pharmacies in St. Clair County that have the vaccines. One is Odenville, Mainstreet and Ashville Drugs, the second is Margaret Pharmacy while the third is Parkway Pharmacy in Moody.
Baldone said they ordered 6,000 doses for their three pharmacies from the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), but to date, have only received 100 doses.
Both the Margaret Pharmacy and Parkway Pharmacy received 500 doses each in the past few days.
Derek Morris, pharmacy manager at Parkway, said they are following the ADPH regulations that are updated daily.
“We have administered 10 vaccines thus far, and 20 as of Jan.14,” Morris said. “We are currently taking appointments, and looking to administer about 10 vaccines every Thursday. It is slow for us right now because we have two workers out sick with Covid.”
Mark Ross, pharmacist at Margaret Pharmacy, said they plan on administering the doses today, Jan. 18.
“We want to start with 10 doses between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Monday like a trial run,” Ross said. “If it goes well, we will then do doses the rest of the week. Hopefully, we can distribute all 500 of our doses by the last week of January or first week of February.”
Ross’ wife, Tracy, said the ADPH informed her that if anyone administered these vaccines outside of the ramifications set forth by the state, they would not be allotted any more doses of the vaccine.
Baldone said a small fraction of their vaccine team was able to administer the 100 doses they received in 24 hours.
“To our knowledge, our county in total has only received 1,600 doses for our approximated 92,000 citizens,” she said. “This is frustrating when we hear that many surrounding counties have a surplus of vaccines and are preparing to move to vaccinating ages 65 and up starting Monday, Jan. 18. We have not been able to offer vaccines to all of our essential workers nor our age 75 and up population. We even had to send our own pharmacy staff to surrounding counties to receive vaccines. We have reached out to anyone who will listen at the local and state level to voice our concern regarding the lack of vaccines coming into our county. We were told that the state is expecting additional vaccines to arrive in Montgomery next week; however, we do not know how that vaccine will be allocated. Although we do not currently have any vaccine at our pharmacies, we have offered to make our vaccine team available to anyone in the county that may have vaccine to administer.”
St. Rep. Craig Lipscomb said to the best of his knowledge St. Clair County is getting the vaccine doses it was allotted.
“The issue is that the doses are not going to the right places,” Lipscomb said. “My recommendation is that St. Clair County get them a really good manager to oversee this project. That manager can coordinate with the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency, the ADPH, and the St. Clair County Health Department to disperse these vaccines in a proper way. I am in constant contact with the ADPH and doing as much as I possibly can to make sure St. Clair County is getting as many vaccine doses as possible.”
St. Clair County Commission Chairman Paul Manning said the County Commission has been working aggressively to secure more vaccines for St. Clair County people, and to insure that doses already in this county are being distributed as required.
“I find it hard to believe some drug stores have the vaccines and are not administering it,” Manning said. “Too many of our relatives and neighbors have been sick and some have died. I hope next week, we see an increase in vaccinations. It is time we get the protection we need and want in this county.”
St. Clair County Commissioner Tommy Bowers said having had Covid and seeing what it can do to not only himself but others as well, makes him want to encourage others to get the vaccine.
“I’m trying to prevent others from having the problems that I have had,” Bowers said. “I’m good now, but there were some days that I was real bad. I think people need to keep up with when the vaccine is available, and be sure to get in line to get the shot.”
When asked if he thought St. Clair County had received adequate doses of the vaccine, Bowers said according to what he heard Dr. Barry Collins say recently, the response from St. Clair County was minimal.
“And that scaled us down on the first round of shots,” Bowers said. “I do not know how many shots we were supposed to be getting, but I do know that we have a lot of people who want the shot but can’t get it. And many of those people are in that age bracket who need it. St. Clair County has two lakes. There are a lot of people who are retired who live on those lakes.”
St. Clair County Commissioner Bob Mize said there is nothing more important facing St. Clair County at this time.
“Anyway we can help, that’s what we want to do,” Mize said.
St. Clair County Commissioner Ricky Parker said if pharmacists have the vaccine, they need to start giving it to folks.
“They need to quit holding on to it,” Parker said. “If they have it, they need to let their customers know and allow them to come get it.”
Baldone said in the meantime, their pharmacists are concentrating on educating the community about the COVID-19 vaccine.
“There is so much misinformation in the media about this vaccine,” she said. “When the time comes for our citizens to be offered the vaccine, we feel it is our professional obligation to help them make an informed decision. We advise anyone who is trying to decide whether or not to receive the vaccine to reach out to your community pharmacist or health care provider and have a conversation. You may be surprised about some of the facts you will learn.”
St. Clair County Commissioner Jeff Brown said the druggists throughout the county who are getting this vaccine out, are saving lives.
“The St. Clair County Health Department has dropped the ball concerning this,” Brown said. “They have known about this for months and months. Our county health department is killing people.”
Dr. Karen Landers spoke on behalf of the St. Clair County Health Department. She said she respects the opinion of Commissioner Brown, but yet disagrees with him.
“If citizens would look at the health department vaccine dashboard, you can see how many have already been vaccinated in Alabama,” she said. “I believe St. Clair County is working diligently to address the needs of its citizens. The county health department is vaccinating, but we know other entities are already vaccinating or getting ready to vaccinate. The county health department is not able to vaccinate everybody in the county and we rely on community providers. The St. Clair County Health Department is very dedicated to the citizens of St. Clair County. We have been working with Covid now for over a year.”
Landers said she believes St. Clair County is doing a very good job of getting citizens vaccinated.
“We are very committed to the citizens of St. Clair County,” Landers said. “We appreciate the frustration of Commissioner Brown, and I welcome any dialogue with him as does our staff at the local health department. We would be glad to sit down with him and listen to his frustrations. We understand that the County Commission has a very tough job before them. I know they are advocating for their citizens, and we want that. I want St. Clair County to do well because I have a brother and other family members who live there.”