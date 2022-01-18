The Blue Devils cruises past Lincoln, 61-19

The Moody Blue Devils picked up another girls basketball win at home against the Lincoln Golden Bears 61-19.
While the Blue Devils played aggressively on both sides of the ball, the defense limited Lincoln to less than 20 points for the entire game.
Moody jumped out for an 11 point lead at the end of the first quarter, 11-6. The team then pulled away 36-11 by half time and then 54-15 by the end of the third.
Sydney White led Moody with 17 points total. Tori Pyles followed behind with 11, while Destany Chattman posted nine and Jaylon Fields scored nine.
For the Golden Bears, Jaycee Woods led offensively with seven points, while Aubrey Machen followed with five.