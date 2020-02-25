The Blizzard of 1993

For days James Spann kept forecasting “6 to 16 inches of snow,” but who really paid attention. It was mid-March; flowers were blooming and the high was 75. Then came “The Storm of the Century”.
March 12-13, 1993, was truly an epic time. Alabama received 12 straight hours of heavy snow; in some places 2-3 inches came down each hour. All 67 counties received snow, which was rare. The storm came with lightning and hurricane force winds. Snow amounts of 1 to 2 feet were common. More than 400,000 homes across the state lost power. Sadly, for Alabama, this blizzard resulted in over $50 million in damages and 14 fatalities. High winds caused snowdrifts 5 to 6 feet deep. The Birmingham National Guard took a pregnant woman in labor to the hospital. People were stranded on the roadway, some camped out at work.
But now, the amazing part: Isn’t it magical how things that felt so bad and miserable then can bring back bright splashes of treasured memories and visions of an overwhelming peaceful winter wonderland. One person mentioned that I should write a novel called "The Week the World Couldn’t Take a Shower." Another said, “It was awesome, wish I could turn back time to the good old days." One girl remembered being 4 years old, jumping off the porch, falling in snow over her head, then hearing her dad laugh because all he could see was the pink top of her toboggan. Most people didn’t own sleds, so they used cookie sheets or cardboard boxes to race down the driveways and mountain tops. One girl cried because her Chuck-E-Cheese birthday party was cancelled, but then said that playing in the snow was more fun anyway. One person said, “The only things working at my house during the storm were the toilet and the telephone. I spent 10 hours on the phone that day … don't think I was on the toilet that long though.”
Stashed away in our minds are these historic but now fondly remembered images: putting milk and cold food on the swing in the snow to keep it from spoiling; melting snow to flush the toilet; clearing a path in the snow for your doggy, then not being able to push him outside; cleaning the grill to cook on; sleeping on a mattress in front of the fireplace; feeding hungry telephone men sausage and biscuits cooked on an old gas stove; making a lopsided snowman with a carrot nose while you were dressed in 3 layers of clothing; old folks saying that they had never seen anything like this before; listening to the tree limbs break under the heavy ice, along with the power poles and lines snapping; enjoying the togetherness of a houseful of sleepover guests cuddled in front of the warm fire.
You know, I thank God for our blessings, and I must agree, “It was awesome, wish I could turn back time, to the good old days”. I’d love to hear your story. Contact Mary Ellen Sparks at odenville1914@gmail.com.