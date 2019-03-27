Hello, my friends. I hope this finds you well. On Saturday, I ran the amazing Rumpshaker 5K with some awesome friends, followed by a 66- mile bike ride at my favorite place, Chief Ladiga on Sunday.
You know they say you’re not supposed to reward yourself with food, but I had a peanut butter & jelly sandwich and chips, and I told myself I could eat when I got to the Georgia line which is 33 miles. Never have I pedaled so fast knowing I could eat that! Then coming back at the end of the other 33 miles, I had five minutes left in Happy Hour at Sonic, so again, I put my bike in the wind!
If you’ve never had a Strawberry Sprite Zero, you haven’t lived. There were so many things that I wanted to talk about this week that I think of while biking that far.
I listened to Church of the Highlands online, the preacher talked about having faith, hope and love, and he also preached about riding a sailboat and how the owner of the boat went over the anchor part, how to make sure that the rope is tied to the anchor and how the rope must also be attached to the boat.
I thought a lot about that and how we must anchor ourselves, because our storms will come, and our boat will rock. We must be prepared. We must always have faith, hope and love. Not saying that every day, all day, but even when we lose sight of the shore, we must remind ourselves that it is there, and no matter what the day holds, the sun will rise again.
I’ve mentioned before that I haven’t always been a nice person. I have done a lot of things in my past. Let’s talk about my sister-in-law, Jennifer. I have done some pretty crappy things to her over the years and she forgave me (why I don’t know), but we made a pact, that never again, would we allow anything come between us again. As I picked Zoey up after my bike ride, I stood face-to-face with this man, her love for the past 12 or so years. With tears in his eyes, he reminded me that he has a hard time trusting me and how bad it hurt him what I had done to Jennifer. All I can say is I am sorry. If he is reading this, Pete, I am sorry. There’s no pain like the pain of knowing you have hurt someone.
However, thank God, because of faith, hope and love, we can hopefully wipe that slate clean and become a better person.
Lastly, I hope if you are reading this, and there is someone you need to forgive or be forgiven, I hope this opens that door. After all, it’s when we heal from the inside out, that our anchors don’t weigh us down, but hold us firmly planted.
Until next time, blessings.