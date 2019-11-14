Springville Fire Department's 19th Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Sale. Orders are now being taken for Thanksgiving turkeys and hams.
There has been a price increase and a limit to the number of turkeys that will be fried this year.
If anyone would like to place an order, please call the station at 205-467-2703 or 205-368-7688 or email springvillefc@windstream.net.
Deadline to order is Nov. 24. Cooked and ready for pickup Thanksgiving morning before 9 a.m.
Cajun Fried Turkey (14-16 lb.) $60, Smoked Turkey (14-16 lb.) $50, Whole smoked ham (16-20 lb.) $60, Half smoked ham (8-12 lb.) $45.
This is sponsored by the Fire Department Auxiliary to Benefit the Springville Fire Department.
The Springville Preservation Society Twelve Christmas Cards of Springville, 2019 by local artist Clay Allison are now available at the Springville City Museum Gift Shop which is from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturdays.
All proceeds from the sales go to benefit the Springville Preservation Society.
Here is a little secret just between us, Clay is now working on his okra Christmas ornaments. If you haven't seen them, they are the cutest things ever. We will update you when they become available.
Mark your calendars now for Springville Third Thursday Holiday Open House on Thursday, Nov. 21, Movies in the Park, "Polar Express" is set for Friday, Nov. 22, and the Springville Christmas Parade is Saturday, Dec. 14, "Christmas in Whoville".