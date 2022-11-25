Thanksgiving feast arranged for residents of Pell City veterans home

Mandee Vasey loves to cook.
She also loves to help people.
And, the multi-faceted work she does at The Courtyard in Pell City just seemed to fit right in.
She’s a multi-tasker at the restaurant and bar on U.S. 231 South, and when she started thinking about the Thanksgiving holiday coming up, it all seemed to work out perfectly.
She has a family of veterans, she has the talent in the kitchen to use, and she also had use of the commercial kitchen at The Courtyard for preparing food for hundreds at the Col. Robert L. Howard Veterans Home in Pell City.
So, Vasey got busy.
First, there was the shopping. She outlined her list, planned out the menu, gathered up her best shopping skills and set out to the business of getting it all done in time.
Thanksgiving afternoon, Vasey pulled up to the facility with pan after pan — giant sized, of course — and set about the business of putting out the spread. There was roasted turkey and baked ham, cornbread dressing and green bean casserole. Yeast rolls and butter, then, the piles of pumpkin pies for dessert.
The veterans, along with staff members who were lured in by the aromas and sights of the spread, were served to their liking, some choosing to eat in the café area set aside for the feast, others being tended to by the facility’s caring staff.
Rolling serving carts were loaded with “takeouts” for the residents who didn’t make it down to the café, with staff members well versed in what each veteran liked, or was allowed to consume.
And as far as the leftovers were concerned, they, too, will be well used for some who may have missed the café spread.
Vasey also prepared Thanksgiving goody bags for the residents, each one bearing a sticker of the red, white and blue for the residents.
After the last of the plates were dipped and served, Vasey took a seat herself, smiled, and knew that the effort was well received.
“I love this,” she said, leaning back for a well-deserved bit of rest. “I always like to find something to give to and do.”