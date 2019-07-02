PELL CITY – The 50th St. Clair County Training School reunion will be Friday, July 5, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Duran South Jr. High School.
Duran South was home of the St. Clair County Training School for many years.
Former student Raymond Allen said there would be a tour of the school for everyone who attended the facility years ago.
“Voter registration will be available for those who have not registered,” Allen said. “Also, the American Red Cross Bloodmobile will be in the parking lot from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for anyone who would like to donate blood.”
Allen said a barbecue stand will also be there.
Allen said a variety show will be at 7 p.m. in the gym. Tickets are $5, and proceeds will go toward getting air conditioning in the school gym.
“We are looking for singers and actors,” Allen said. “Anyone is welcome to come attend and perform for a good cause.”
For more information, call Allen at 205-913-0933 or Geneva Martin at 205-362-5799.
Reach Gary Hanner at ghanner@thestclairtimes.com.