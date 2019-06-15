RIVERSIDE -- Under a beautiful blue sky, the 11th annual Riverside Beautification Organization Poker Run unfolded Saturday with more than 300 participants racing along the lake to collect the best hand of cards.
The event is great fun for the whole family, allowing participants to enjoy the lake and the community that makes it special.
This year’s best hands won hundreds of dollars in prize money, and special prizes were set to be drawn for at each of the six docks along the route.
Proceeds will benefit the Riverside Beautification Organization and the projects the organization wishes to implement, including a wetland park and a revitalized children's playground.