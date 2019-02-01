PELL CITY -- Lakeside Hospice and the Christian Love Pantry have teamed up once again to host the 10th annual Tablescapes “Love Feeds the Soul” luncheon.
The event is set for 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, in the Beacon at the Pell City First United Methodist Church.
Sue Turton, the secretary for the Christian Love Pantry, said decorated tables at the event will have every theme and color imaginable. Guests can vote on their favorite table.
Turton said attendees will also have time to visit with friends, bid on silent auction items, find a great buy on the wall of gently-used scarves and purses, and win one of the many door prizes – all donated by local businesses and individuals.
Attendees also can “enjoy a scrumptious meal prepared by Pastors Paul and Paula Lett and savor one of the many desserts donated by wonderful bakers from our local community, while being entertained by the Pell City Show Choir, directed by Ginger McCurry,” Turton said. “These talented students are sure to amaze the audience with an incredible performance of song and dance.”
Funds generated from Tablescapes 2019 are split evenly between the two organizations.
Turton said last year $7,575.18 went to Lakeside Hospice for direct patient care, and the Christian Love Pantry received $7575.18 to provide food for those in need.
People can become a sponsor and decorate a table of eight for $200 or purchase an individual ticket for $25.
Donations of gently used scarves and purses for the sale wall can be dropped off at the Christian Love Pantry or Lakeside Hospice.
Individuals who would like to sponsor a table, buy an individual ticket or decorate a table, or for more information, contact Bit Thomaston or Stephanie Honeycutt at Lakeside Hospice, 205-884-1111 or go to https://www.lakesidehospice.org/tablescapes.