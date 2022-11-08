Terry Fellows new Extension Veterans Outreach administrator

Terry Fellows stepped into his new role as our Extension Veterans Outreach Administrator on Monday.
“The St. Clair County Commission provides funding for this position and we are very thankful for their support,” said Lee Ann Clark, the St. Clair County Extension Coordinator. “Prior to joining our team, he worked for the Chicago Cubs as a Minor League Clubhouse/Equipment Manager for five seasons and two seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays system, which included his first season with the Montgomery Biscuits.”
Prior to baseball, Fellows served in the United States Marine Corps for nearly 21 years.
He served in the enlisted ranks for 10 years as an infantryman, serving in various roles, from squad leader to platoon sergeant.
Fellows participated in various deployments, which included the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, which provided ground support for Operations Guardian Retrieval and Nobel Oblisk off the coast of Africa in the Congo and Sierra Leone.
Additionally, he participated in UNITAS deployment, which was designed to train forces in joint maritime operations through littoral warfare exercises. These exercises were conducted with every coastal country in South America.
In 2001, Fellows was selected to participate in the Marine Enlisted Commissioning Education Program. During this program he attended The Citadel as an Active Duty Enlisted Marine in pursuit of his criminal justice degree. It was there where he prepared for and received his commissioning as a Second Lieutenant upon graduation in 2004.
Fellows went on to complete officer training at The Basic School and Infantry Officers Course before joining 1st Battalion 2nd Marines at Second Marine Division aboard Camp Lejeune, NC., where has was assigned as a Platoon Commander and lead his Marines in Iraq during Operation Enduring Freedom from 2005 to 2007.
Following his deployment, Fellows was selected to serve as the Aide-De-Camp for the Assistance Division Commander of 2nd Marine Division. Then a 1st Lieutenant, Fellows was selected to attend The Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, Ca. to pursue a Master of Business Administration, specializing in material logistics management, which he was awarded in December, 2009.
Upon graduation, he was issued orders to Marine Corps Logistics Base, Albany, Ga.
During this tour, he fulfilled the duties of Assistant Operations Officer while deployed to Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF) at Camp Leatherneck, Afghanistan and upon his return from OEF he was selected, for a second time, to be the Aide-De-Camp for the Commanding General.
In 2012, he reassigned to the 3rd Battalion 6th Marines and was assigned as a Company Commander for Kilo Company and deployed to Okinawa while participating in Unit Deployment Program (UDP) and then was internally transferred to be the Company Commander for the Headquarters Company for 6th Marine Regiment, leading nearly 600 Marines before retiring in 2015.
Fellows was born in Waterloo, N.Y., and spent the majority of his childhood in Alaska before moving back to Upstate New York to complete high school at Avon Central High.
He currently resides in Talladega with his bride, Jennifer, at their dream home on the lake.
Fellows has two boys, Andrew and Evan, who serve as a Police Officer and a Marine respectively.
He enjoys fishing and observing all that Mother Nature provides as his greatest joy during his free time, as well as spending time with senior veterans in the community.
“He is enthusiastic about getting started in this role,” Clark said.
She said his first priority is to work to gain confidence and build trust among his fellow veterans through personal engagement, while seeking to understand each individual situation they are facing.
“He also realizes that there is a lot to learn in order to ensure that the veterans, military families, and those who continue to serve within St. Clair County receive the support available to them,” Clark said. “He feels strongly that there needs to be a platform established that will bring our veterans closer to each other. He hopes to establish one by pulling together potential programs that are specifically designed to establish a network within the county and bring back a band of brotherhood/sisterhood.”
She said Terry intends to accomplish this by maintaining and strengthening the solid foundation that has already been established before him by Curtis Pippin, Wayne Johnson, and Greg Jacobik.
“Collectively, the St. Clair County Commission, Extension Office and Auburn University will effectively seek, assess and meet the unique needs of those we serve,” Clark said.
For more information about the Extension Veterans Outreach program, contact Terry Fellows at 205-753-1156 (cell), 205-338-9416 (office) or email taf0035@auburn.edu.