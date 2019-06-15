PELL CITY -- For more than three decades, Pell City High School softball coach Terry Isbell has been a fixture in education and coaching throughout St. Clair County, embracing the values of the communities in which he’s served.
Whether instructing physical education classes, teaching driver’s education or patrolling the sidelines in a coaching capacity during a career that’s taken him to Ragland, Moody and Pell City twice, Isbell has impacted the lives of many students.
“I just left my house a few minutes ago, and one of my ex-players was cutting my next-door neighbor’s grass,” Isbell said Friday morning while at the school’s softball field. “He saw me and stopped was he was doing -- and this is tough for guys sometimes -- but he stopped what he was doing, came across my yard, hugged my neck and told me he loved me.
“I want to win just as much as any other coach, but that’s the type of relationships that has driven my career.”
Isbell said he and his wife, Kim, are most proud of their three children, Lacy, Reagan and Andy -- each of whom have embarked on professional journeys that showcase a servant’s heart.
“Every one of them is in a profession where they’re helping people,” Isbell said. “Lacy is the director of the Boys and Girls Club here in Pell City. Reagan is a nurse in ICU at UAB, and Andy is a teacher helping special needs kids. We’re very proud of the fact that they’re in the business of helping people.”
During his career, Isbell received opportunities to coach Andy in football and Reagan in softball. He said he did his best to differentiate between Terry Isbell the coach and Terry Isbell the father.
“I tried to coach them and push them as hard as any other player,” Isbell said. “And I tried, when we left this ballpark or the football field -- I tried, and I think I did it 99.9 percent, I left coach at the field and was just daddy at home. I’m sure there were times I failed, but that was always my goal. I wanted to be daddy at home.
“Coaching Reagan and Andy, in softball and football respectively, was the highlight of my career. I know I’m in the St. Clair County Hall of Fame, and all that’s great, but me being with them in their sports is what I’m going to cherish until the day that I die.”
In 2012, Isbell followed Andy to Moody because his son wanted to play under Blue Devils head coach Jay Brown, who previously coached the Panthers from 2002-2010.
Andy graduated from Moody in 2014 and went to Jacksonville State as a student assistant working with the Gamecocks football program in exchange for books and food as he worked toward his education.
“Andy’s work ethic is unbelievable, but all my children are like that with their work ethic, caring about their jobs and how they handle themselves at their respective jobs,” Isbell said. “It ain’t all me. Their mother is a special person. It’s been 11 years now, but she’s a cancer survivor. She’s been this family’s rock.
“The majority of how my three children are has a lot to do with their mom. She was my high school sweetheart, and every time I think about how hard she fought and how tough she is, it makes me want to cry.”
Isbell returned to Pell City in January to take the softball coaching job ahead of the 2019 season. He said he expressed to Pell City Principal Dr. Tony Dowdy that he wanted Andy, who had been working with him in Moody on the football team’s defensive staff, to join his staff as one of his assistants.
The Lady Panthers won their first area championship of the fastpitch era under the guidance of Isbell and his assistants, and qualified for the Class 6A State Tournament in Montgomery.
Isbell said Andy’s presence as part of the softball coaching staff was irreplaceable. Andy’s role included administrative tasks, assisting the junior varsity and coaching the varsity outfielders.
“It was a pleasure to see how (Andy) has evolved from a player into a coach and as a young man,” Isbell said. “He just recently got married. I’m very proud of him for that accomplishment.”
Andy said he first had his father as a physical education teacher before he ever was coached in a sport by him, and that first experience helped shape how he saw his dad as a coach.
“I’m a leader, and that’s because of the way he taught me to be,” Andy said. “He always said, ‘You’re going to have more eyes on you than everybody else because of who you are, whether it’s in the classroom, (outside) the classroom or in the town.’
“He’d coached everybody in town almost, so everybody already knew him … I knew how to be when I played for him from him being my P.E. teacher.
“He treated me just like every other kid out there. There was no special treatment -- all of this ‘Daddy ball’ -- that never existed.
“At times, he was probably harder on me than the other kids on the field to show that (I’ve) got to earn (my) way. It was never an easy path, but it was a great feeling to be able to play for my dad.”
One of the most important lessons Andy said his dad taught him was to put family first, and that lesson was what prompted him to leave JSU to serve with his dad on Moody’s coaching staff.
“It wasn’t the same coaching football without him,” Andy said. “So that’s why, when they (Moody) had an opportunity for me to come back and they needed an outside linebackers coach, I jumped right on it because I missed the family.
“We’d always ball during the week, but on the weekends, our whole family gets together. Every weekend, every Saturday, our whole family is together, and that’s the most important thing.”
That family mentality stretched far beyond the bounds of the Isbell bloodline.
“Having Coach Isbell as my dad meant I had a lot of brothers and sisters, not just the two I have who are biologically (my sisters),” Andy said. “He coached players when I was itty-bitty who I looked up to and who I thought were my brothers. They took care of me anytime I needed them. If I see them in town today, they’d run up and hug me. I have a lot of their kids at the Boys and Girls Club.
“Being in this town, our family name has become popular because everybody loves him so much. If they see me or my sisters, they come up and hug us and tell us to tell our dad that they love him. That’s something you can hang your hat on at the end of the day to know your dad has put so much of an imprint on their life. It makes you proud to be his son.”