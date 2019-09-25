ASHVILLE -- The Terracon Foundation announced a $3,000 community grant recently to the city of Ashville, according to a press release.
To date, the Foundation has granted more than $2 million to community organizations, universities, dependents of employees and for disaster relief efforts. The Terracon Foundation encourages employees to submit grant requests for organizations focused on education and the built and natural environment.
Daniel Gossett, group manager in Terracon’s Birmingham office, championed the grant application. The grant funds will be used to update a city park by installing a gazebo to provide shade during the summer months.
“As a longtime resident of Ashville, I am honored to recommend the city for a Terracon Foundation grant,” Gossett said, in the release. “The gazebo will provide additional shade so that more families can use the covered space for protection from the sun while utilizing the city park amenities.
“This will promote outdoor recreation, exercise potential, appreciation of the outdoors, nature education and generally contribute to the betterment of Ashville’s citizens.”
Ashville Mayor Derrick Mostella said the intent is to provide shade for parents so they can be closer to the splash pad where their children are playing.
The Terracon Foundation was established with a goal to reach out and become a real part of the lives of Terracon employees and the communities where they live and work.
St. Clair Times Editor Gary Hanner contributed to this story.