The city of Ashville was awarded a $2,300 grant recently by Terracon that will go towards the improvement of the park. This grant was awarded to specifically help build a small gazebo next to the splash pad. Mayor Derrick Mostella, right, said the intent is to provide shade for parents to help them be closer to the splash pad where their children are playing. Pictured with Mostella is Terracon Group Manager Daniel Gossett.