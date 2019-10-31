PELL CITY -- The teller line was the winner of the annual Best Costume contest at Metro Bank on Thursday, with all the ladies coming dressed as characters from “The Wizard of Oz.”
Those receiving a trophy and bragging rights until next year were, from left, Christy Allen as the Tin Man, Meredith Smith as the Scarecrow, Alfreda Mays as Glinda the Good Witch, Amanda Davis as Dorothy, Emily Scott as the Wizard and JeJe Parker as the Cowardly Lion. Allen received the award for Best Costume throughout the entire bank.