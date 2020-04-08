Teachers show love for their students

On Friday, March 27, there was a teachers’ parade starting at Springville Elementary School, which headed north on Highway 11 and proceeded through neighborhoods in several locations.
Teachers and school personnel in cars decorated with signs, balloons and streamers waved at their students, expressing how much they missed them.
Lots of students stood in their yards waving and holding up signs. It was a nice thing for the teachers to do and the students loved it.
Thank you to the teachers.
Bears were sighted in Springville recently.
That's right bears, and they have been seen in lots of communities and neighborhoods.
Folks have been taking their children to hunt for the bears that residents have been putting in their windows, on their porches, and in their yards.
This has been a great way to enjoy family time and great entertainment for the kids as they enjoyed finding and counting the bears.
Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church is having a Easter Son Rise Drive Up Service on Sunday, April 12, at 6 a.m.
Everyone will stay in their cars and remain six feet from each other. Bro. Mike Glasgow will give a short message and prayer from the porch of the church. Everyone is welcome.
