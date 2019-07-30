PELL CITY -- Williams Intermediate School teachers were treated Monday to a free day of professional development training and a complete makeover of the staff break room after winning Hope and Wade King’s National Wild Card Challenge.
Hope and Wade King, who were at Williams on Monday, are instructors at The Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta. The academy offers an on-campus professional development program for teachers.
Williams Principal Holly Costello said most of the teachers at her school had taken part in the training program at the Atlanta facility.
She said teachers at Williams decided to participate in the National Wild Card Challenge after completing a study of the Kings' book, “The Wild Card,” last summer.
Costello said Williams teachers completed the 21-day challenge by completing daily tasks during the month of January.
Costello said the tasks included writing positive notes to students and/or faculty members, playing games with students at recess or doing something unexpected for fellow teachers or students.
She said the tasks varied from day-to-day, but the focus was becoming a “Wild Card,” which provides knowledge and confidence while bringing creative teaching strategies into the classroom and/or inspiring students, so students want to learn.
Some teachers transformed their classrooms into coffee shops or a boot camp, motivating and sparking student interests with learning topics.
Costello said as part of the challenge, teachers submitted videos about why Williams Intermediate School should be a Wild Card.
She said there were thousands of videos submitted.
Costello said more than 15 Williams teachers submitted videos, which allowed the school to win the national “Wild Card” competition.