PELL CITY -- Taylor Mitchell, 23, of Lincoln, is the newest member of The Daily Home team.
Mitchell will be responsible for the Pell City beat, which includes Pell City, Riverside and Lincoln. He replaces David Atchison, who recently became editor of the St. Clair Times.
He officially joined The Daily Home staff Monday, Nov. 18.
“I’m excited to get started and ready to learn more about the community,” Mitchell said. “I’m very thankful for the opportunity.”
Mitchell is a 2014 graduate of Lincoln High School.
Mitchell said he believes being from the local area will prove beneficial as he begins his duties.
“I grew up in Lincoln and have lived here all my life,” Mitchell said. “I think my familiarity will be a strength. Living in Lincoln, you’re really close to St. Clair and Calhoun counties as well.”
The Lincoln native said journalism wasn’t his first career choice.
“I was originally a computer science major and quickly realized that math wasn’t my strongest subject,” he said.
Mitchell also attended Jacksonville State University, where he eventually changed his major to communications, with focuses in both print and broadcast. He graduated from JSU this spring.
According to Mitchell, it was after taking his first communications class that his love for journalism was truly ignited.
“I was fortunate enough to be a student during Professor Jerry Chandler’s last semester teaching,” he said.
The beloved JSU professor died in August after a brave fight against Parkinson’s disease.
“His passion for journalism really inspired me,” Mitchell said. “You could tell he really loved what he did.”
During his time at JSU, Mitchell served as arts and entertainment editor for The Chanticleer, the school’s student newspaper, and worked for the student radio station, WLJS.
“Taylor is a great addition to The Daily Home team,” Consolidated Publishing Executive Editor Anthony Cook said. “Pell City is one of the fastest-growing parts of our coverage area, and we’re proud to have a local talent who’s already familiar with the lay of the land.”
Mitchell will be based out of the paper’s Pell City office and can be reached at 205-884-3400. His email is tmitchell@dailyhome.com.
Reach staff writer Laci Braswell at RollTideLace@gmail.com.