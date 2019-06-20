TALLADEGA -- A Talladega woman appears to have had her credit card information stolen via a telephone scam, according to an incident and offense report filed with police Wednesday.
According to Capt. Patrick Thornton, the victim, a 74-year-old woman, received a telephone call from someone calling himself Alex Smith, who claimed to work for a bail bond company.
“This person told her that her daughter was in jail, and he needed her credit card information to get her out,” Thornton said. “He knew the daughter’s name and her address in Anniston, as well as the victim’s address in Talladega.”
The victim gave the caller one credit card number, then, when he said the first one had been declined, she gave him a second number. She then called her daughter, who, it turned out, was at home and still asleep at the time.
She called the supposed bail bondsman back, and he claimed there must have been a mix-up at the jail. He said he would get it straightened out and call back, but never did so.
Later that day, however, the victim’s credit card information was presented for $200 and for $187 at a Footlocker in California, Thornton said.
Both charges were declined, and the victim did not ultimately lose any money.