Talladega woman falls victim to scam involving Facebook

TALLADEGA -- A Talladega woman is out $4,500 after being swindled by someone posing as an old acquaintance of Facebook.
According to an incident and offense report filed with Talladega police, the victim in this case is a 70-year-old woman. The victim’s daughter is the reporting party, according to Lt. Jimmy Thompson.
Thompson said the victim was contacted by someone posing as a friend on Facebook, probably in January. This person told the victim he could get her $30,000 if she would wire $1,500 to a bank account in Florida.
She apparently did this on at least three occasions, including once while the victim was in Florida herself.
The victim’s daughter said her mother was still communicating with the so-called friend, and based on speech patterns and grammar, the daughter believes the suspects may be Nigerian.
Because this particular scam seems to have taken place in multiple states, Thompson said the information was being sent to the Federal Bureau of Investigation for further review.
He added that any time someone asks you to transfer an amount of money in order to obtain a much larger amount of money, you are being scammed.