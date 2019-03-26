TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY -- Officials promised the new oversized tunnel would be finished and open in time for the spring race at Talladega Superspeedway, and they were as good as their word.
The 28-foot wide, 16-feet-8-inch high tunnel, in turn 3, “will be capable of allowing fans’ large recreational vehicles, as well as race team haulers, to enter and exit the track simultaneously, with ease,” according to a press release issued Tuesday. “It will be open 24 hours during event weekends.
“In addition to the completed tunnel and the paving of the track surface above it,” paving is also continuing at the new Finish Line Premium RV area, “complete with full hookups, which will also make its fan debut in a few weeks,” according to the release.
The contractor on the tunnel project, Taylor Corporation of Oxford, broke ground in October. The project involved moving tens of thousands of tons of dirt and rock, often in inclement weather.
In a ceremony Tuesday, NASCAR driver Jeffrey Earnhardt became the first competitor to drive through the tunnel, making the trip in “John Ray’s iconic, patriotic Big Rig that is a tradition during the national anthem in all pre-race ceremonies,” according to the release.
“The tunnel is massive and just plain impressive,” said Earnhardt. “And, to ride through it in John Ray’s Big Rig made it really special since John was a good friend to my grandfather, and I know what this truck has meant to the fans of Talladega since 2001.
“The fans are going to love this new entry/exit way. It’s spacious, convenient, and I know the fans are going to appreciate what the track has done.
“For me, it’s all about the fans. I appreciate them and I appreciate Talladega. I have been coming here for a long time and love this place. It’s great for fans and competitors alike. The experience at Talladega is second to none, but with the new tunnel and what is coming down the pipe with the Transformation project, it’s going to make the experience even better for many years to come.”
Earnhardt is the grandson of 10-time Talladega winner and record-holder the late Dale Earnhardt Sr.
The tunnel and RV park are phase one of Transformation Infield Project, a $50 million upgrade/renovation scheduled for completion in time for this fall’s 50th anniversary race.
According to the release, “The Transformation Infield Project Presented by Graybar is part of International Speedway Corporation’s (Talladega’s parent company) long-term capital allocation plan and reinvestment into its major motorsports complexes.
“The culmination of Transformation will occur this October and will allow fans to be immersed into the sport of NASCAR with the one-of-a-kind Talladega Garage Experience, which will feature ‘up-close’ access, interactive attractions and enhanced amenities for fans, sponsors, teams and stakeholders in the iconic Talladega infield.”
Phase two is scheduled to get underway the day after the spring race weekend ends. It will include a huge bar and open air club, a 41-foot diagonal video screen and new concession stands, restrooms and first aid facilities, among other fan amenities.